US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, and Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)