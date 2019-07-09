Guard in Boosie Badazz case: spray prevented fight in store

FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, rapper Boosie Badazz appears at a news conference in New Orleans. The security guard who used pepper spray on a crowd including rapper Boosie Badazz says he did so as he was trying to get the group to leave and a man was trying to start a fight with him. In an interview with The Sun Herald, 55-year-old Glen Kerley denied allegations that he used racial slurs. He spoke with the newspaper after winning a $233,000 default judgment against the Louisiana rapper. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)