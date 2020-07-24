Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves federal court in New York after being sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was furloughed from prison in May 2020 as authorities tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons, but was returned to prison because he refused to sign an agreement over terms of his home confinement, not because he planned to publish a book critical of Trump, prosecutors said Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)