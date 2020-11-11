Artist gives life to Belgian boot-scrapers during pandemic

Belgian artist Elke Lemmens shows boxes of miniature figures in her atelier, as she prepares them for an installation into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Belgian artist Elke Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)