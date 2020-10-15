French police search homes of top officials in virus probe

FILE - In this May 2, 2020 file photo, French Health Minister Olivier Veran, left, and French Government's spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye attend a press conference after the cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. French police searched the homes of the former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials Thursday in an investigation into the government response to the global coronavirus pandemic. Among those whose homes were searched include former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Veran, his predecessor Agnes Buzyn, top health official Jerome Salomon, and Sibeth Ndiaye, former government spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool, File)