Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

A man wearing a face mask walks near a TV screen reporting about U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a news program with a file image of Trump at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Trump said early Friday that he and Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. The Korean letters read: "President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)