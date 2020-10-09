UAE sheikhdom hopes Bear Grylls camp draws pandemic tourists

Martin Norton, lead instructor of the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, explains their program before the start a survival trial at the Jebel Jais, about 30 kms north east of Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Ras al-Khaimah has partnered with the adventurer Bear Grylls to offer a new outdoor adventure camp on Jebel Jais, a mountain that has the highest point in the oil-rich UA E. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)