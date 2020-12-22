A look at pardons, clemency in waning weeks of Trump tenure

FILE - In this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter leaves federal court after a motions hearing in San Diego. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including Hunter, who was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter’s birthday party. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)