UK Parliament to hold virtual debates amid virus lockdown

Britain's Houses of Parliament is seen through an archway alongside the River Thames as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Britain's Parliament is going back to work, and the political authorities have a message for lawmakers: Stay away. U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. With more than 16,500 people dead and criticism growing of the government’s response to the pandemic, legislators are returning Tuesday — at least virtually — to grapple with the crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)