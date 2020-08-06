After recovering from virus, Domingo vows to clear name

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, opera singer Placido Domingo performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary. Domingo is back in Europe to receive a lifetime achievement award after recovering from the coronavirus, vowing in an interview with a top Italian daily newspaper to clear his name from allegations of sexual misconduct. The opera legend’s appearance Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, to accept the award from the Austria Music Theater will be his first in public since recovering from the virus at his home in Acapulco, Mexico. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)