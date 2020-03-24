Africa's jazz great Manu Dibango dies in France of virus

FILE - In this Jan.24, 2018 file photo, saxophonist Manu Dibango performs during Franck Sorbier's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. Renowned jazz man Manu Dibango, to many the beloved "Papy Groove" who served as an inspiration and pioneer in his art, died on Tuesday from the coronavirus, his official Facebook page announced. He was 86. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)