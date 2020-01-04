The Queen in new photo portrait with 3 heirs to throne

FILE - In this file handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace and released in 2016, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George pose for a photo to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Buckingham Palace have released a photo of the Queen and the next three in line to the throne to mark the new year. This is only the second time such a portrait has been released, the first was in April 2016 to celebrate Her Majesty's 90th birthday. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP)