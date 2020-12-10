The Who concert memorial fundraiser plays on, virtually

FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, file photo shows a signed microphone by The Who's Roger Daltrey on display in a memorial cabinet at the Finneytown High School secondary campus in Finneytown, Ohio, along with other mementoes of the three Finneytown students killed in a stampede at the band's 1979 Cincinnati concert. Every year, Finneytown alumni hold a memorial scholarship fundraising event to honor their three classmates. In 2020, because of the coronavirus, they organized a show of prerecorded video interviews with The Who's frontman, Roger Daltrey, guitarist-songwriter Pete Townshend and a mix of recorded and live discussions with relatives of the 11 people killed on Dec. 3, 1979. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)