Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013 file photo, The Nokia brand name is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations. But it acknowledges it faced challenges in the race for new generation 5G networks and pledged to invest more. The Espoo, Finland-based maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 that its net profit for the July-September period was up 14% at 305 million euros ($358 million) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)