Coronavirus shutdown threatens Mexico's storied dance halls

A Salon Los Angeles neon sign illuminates a service window during an event to raise money and keep open the iconic dance hall known as “The Cathedral of Mambo” amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Millionaires, writers, ambassadors, and movie stars danced here; now, shuttered for more than five months due to the pandemic, the owners of the fabled hall say they are in debt and may have to close and demolish it. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)