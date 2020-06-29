Band's pandemic diversion leads to every-night gig in park

In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, photo, a young girl dances with her mother to the music of Alegba and Friends, a Haitian jazz and roots band performing nightly free concerts at Prospect Park's landmark boathouse in New York. The band's leader, Alegba Jahyile, who is Haitian, says, "When people come here, they come to have a little good time, to have a picnic with their family, their friends, their lovers. And then the music takes them to another level." Jahyile says he's seen people respond to his music, so he intends to continue the concerts "until the next snowflakes fall." (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)