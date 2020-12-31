S&P 500 ends at another record high as tumultuous 2020 ends

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are off to a mixed start, Thursday, Dec. 31, on Wall Street on the last day of 2020, a year that saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold followed by steady gains in the months that followed as hopes built for an eventual return to something like normal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)