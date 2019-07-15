Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies; hit by car in Virginia

FILE - In this April 12, 1997, file photo, Oscar De La Hoya and Pernell Whitaker, right, exchange punches during their WBC Welterweight Championship fight at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night, July 14, 2019. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)