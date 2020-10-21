Officer may face charges in killing of autistic Palestinian

FILE - In this June 3, 2020 file photo, Rana kisses a photo of her son, Eyad Hallaq, in their home in Wadi Joz, a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Israeli prosecutors recommended charging a police officer with reckless killing in the fatal shooting of Hallaq, an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this year. The decision came nearly five months after the shooting and Hallaq’s family condemned the decision saying police should have faced much tougher charges. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)