Greece: New bid to understand prehistoric engineering feat

In this undated photo provide by the Greek Culture Ministry on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019, a copper double-headed axe found buried in the Mycenaean citadel of Glas in Greece is seen. Archaeologists excavating a vast 3,300-year-old fortress northwest of Athens are hoping to shed light on one of the most impressive engineering feats of ancient Greece. The Culture Ministry says the results of work at Glas, a low, flat hill commanding a sprawling plain, have been “particularly encouraging,” revealing meticulously-planned building complexes. (Greek Culture Ministry via AP)