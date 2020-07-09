MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews' replacement

FILE - Joy Reid speaks at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. MSNBC has picked Reid to fill the 7 p.m. hour that was vacated by longtime host Chris Matthews in early March. When Reid debuts her new show, "The ReidOut," on July 20, she will become the only black woman to host a daily prime-time cable news program, a designation that takes on particular significance amid the industry-wide reckoning spawned by the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)