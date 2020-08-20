Bomber's brother gets 55 years for Manchester concert attack

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, July 18, 2019, a vehicle carrying Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London. The brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion that killed 22 people and injured hundreds at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has been sentenced Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, to a minimum of 55 years. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)