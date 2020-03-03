4-time Iditarod champion sidelined by medical emergency

FILE - In this March 15, 2009, Jeff King leaves the Kaltag, Alaska, checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Emergency surgery has sidelined the four-time race winner days before he was set to compete in his 30th race. King withdrew Tuesday, March 3, 2020, over concerns for his health, a spokeswoman for the Iditarod told The Associated Press. The race will start Sunday north of Anchorage. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File)