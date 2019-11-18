Samoa shuts schools, declares emergency as measles kills 6

In this November 2019, image from video, masked children wait to get vaccinated at a health clinic in Apia, Samoa. Samoa closed all its schools on Monday, Nov.18, 2019, banned children from public gatherings and mandated that everybody get vaccinated after declaring an emergency due to a measles outbreak. For the past three weeks, the Pacific island nation of 200,000 people has been in the grip of a measles epidemic that has been exacerbated by low immunization rates. (TVNZ via AP)