Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas

Nursing assistant Monica Brodsky, right, hands over a funnel and vial for a saliva test, that tests for COVID-19, to Janet Legare, of Middleton, Wis., during drive-thru testing in the parking lot at UW Health Administrative Office Building in Middleton, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)