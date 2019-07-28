Death toll in attack at Afghan political office rises to 20

Afghan family flee from near the site of a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Afghan officials say the political offices of the president's running mate were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers. Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh survived the attack. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)