Woman abused by school band teacher gets $2M settlement

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, photo provided by Maria Joyner, she poses for a self-portrait in Olympia, Wash. The Aberdeen School District has agreed to a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by Joyner, who was sexually abused by a band teacher 30 years earlier, a trauma so profound she said it prompted her to stop teaching music to children herself decades later. The band teacher, Michael Alstad, acknowledged in response to the lawsuit that he had sexual relations several times a week with Joyner, beginning when she was a high school junior in 1989. (Maria Joyner via AP)