UN court says it has jurisdiction in Ukraine-Russia case

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, Presiding judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf of Somalia, third right, reads the court's verdict at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands. The United Nations' highest court on Friday, Nov. 8 says it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination by arming rebels in eastern Ukraine and reining in the rights of ethnic Tartars and other minorities following its annexation of the Crimea. The court's president, Abdulqawi Yusuf, says the ruling was limited to jurisdiction and does not address the merits of Ukraine's complaints in the case.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)