Codebreaker Alan Turing to be face of new British banknote

In this undated handout provided by the Band of England on Monday, July 15, 2019, a view of the the concept of the new 50 pound note bearing the image of Second World War code-breaker Alan Turing. The Bank of England has chosen codebreaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing as the face of the country’s new 50 pound note. Governor Mark Carney said Monday that Turing was “a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.” Turing’s work cracking Nazi Germany’s secret communications helped win World War II, but after the war he was prosecuted for homosexuality, and died in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide. (Bank of England via AP)