Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies

FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn speaks at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Coburn has died. He was 72. A cousin tells The Associated Press that he died early Saturday, March 28, 2020. Coburn had been diagnosed with prostate cancer years earlier. The Oklahoma Republican railed against federal earmarking and earned a reputation as a political maverick. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)