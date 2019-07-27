Tyson keeps museum post after sexual misconduct probe

FILE- In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, Neil Degrasse Tyson arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday, July 25, 2019, the astrophysicist will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct charges against him. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)