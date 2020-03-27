Ski vacation hot spot becomes virus ground zero in Idaho

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2016, file photo, a contestant competes in the Snowball Special fat bike race at Sun Valley Resort in Blaine County, Idaho. Three Idaho residents have become the first reported deaths in the state because of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, state health officials announced Thursday. Two of the cases were in Blaine County, the epicenter of Idaho's outbreak. (Chadd Cripe/Idaho Statesman via AP)