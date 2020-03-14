Reports: Spain locks down as coronavirus infections spike

Pedestrians pass by an empty bar at Plaza del Castillo square, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spanish Government announced yesterday the alarm state for the whole country. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)