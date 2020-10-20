Photo altered to Ice Cube, 50 Center in 'Trump 2020' hats

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson participates in the Starz "Power" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 26, 2019, left, and BIG3 League founder Ice Cube at the debut of the BIG3 Basketball League in New York on June 25, 2017. An altered photo of the rappers in hats that appear to show support for President Donald Trump circulated widely on social media Tuesday, fueled in part by a tweet by Eric Trump. The manipulated image was shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook since it began gaining attention on Monday. (AP Photo)