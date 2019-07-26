Gulp! Arkansas photographer snaps images of snake eating bug

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa's Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was "fascinated and captivated" to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)