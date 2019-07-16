'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep,' 'Big Bang,' seek final Emmy nods

This photo provided by CBS shows Melissa Rauch, from left, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory." "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory," three major series that wrapped last season, will find out with Tuesday's nominations if they have one more chance at Emmy gold. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP)