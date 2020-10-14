Play about the Constitution streams in time for Election Day

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Heidi Schreck in a scene from "What the Conststution Means to Me," which draws on Schreck’s experiences as a high-school debate champ and the lives of her female relatives to explore America’s principles and the struggle women and minorities have faced to be heard and protected by its founding document. In the work, Schreck calls the Constitution “a living, warm-blooded, steamy document,” but one in which women’s bodies were left out “from the beginning.” It streams on Amazon on Friday. (Joan Marcus/Amazon via AP)