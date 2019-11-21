Feds: Royalty exemption for new shallow-water Gulf wells

FILE - This April 13, 2007, file photo, shows a natural gas platform off the coast of Fort Morgan, Ala. The federal agencies that make and enforce offshore oil and gas leases will encourage new wells in shallow Gulf of Mexico waters by allowing some reduced-royalty or even royalty-free production if owners can prove they need it. Officials say $20 billion worth of oil and gas may go untapped without changes described in a report issued Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)