Acclaimed novelist Ernest Gaines dies at 86

FILE - This April 12, 1977 file photo shows author Ernest Gaines who wrote "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," in his San Francisco home. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation town germinated the stories of black struggles that grew into universal stories of grace and beauty, has died. He was 86. The Louisiana governor's office released word of his death on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo, File)