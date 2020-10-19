Suspect arrested on Hollywood studio lot after standoff

FILE - This July 8, 2015, file photo shows the main gate to Paramount Studios on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Authorities have arrested a sexual assault suspect on the Paramount Pictures studio lot in Hollywood after a two-hour standoff with police. The man who was arrested early Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 36-year-old Bryan Gudiel Barrios, works on the studio lot but it is not clear if he is a contractor or employee of Paramount Pictures. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)