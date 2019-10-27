Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71

FILE - In an April 20, 2006 file photo, Paul Barrere and Little Feat perform during the Sixth Annual Jammy Awards at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. Little Feat said Barrere died Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at UCLA Hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.He was 71. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)