Asia Today: Court upholds state border closings in Australia

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in Centre Place in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Australia’s highest court has upheld a state’s border closure and dismissed a case arguing the pandemic measure was unconstitutional. The High Court judges ruled that Western Australia’s border closure to non-essential travel applied during “a hazard in the nature of a plague or epidemic” complied with the constitution. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)