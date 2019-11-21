Coldplay decides not to tour for environmental reasons

FILE - In this Friday, April 15, 2016 file photo, members of British band Coldplay, from left, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Chris Martin, and Will Champion, participate in a press conference at Foro Sol in Mexico City. The British band Coldplay has decided not to launch a global tour because of environmental concerns. Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)