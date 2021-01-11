Yemen's rebels defiant as aid agencies fear US terror label

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, a severely malnourished boy rests on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen. A leading aid organization on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 warned that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's move to designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” would deal another “devastating blow" to the impoverished and war-torn nation. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)