Nicki Minaj indicates she's now a married woman

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2018 file photo shows singer Nicki Minaj performing at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain. Minaj, who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year, seemed to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that showed off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)