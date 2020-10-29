An Election Day role for National Guard? Maybe, but limited

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd. If the military has any role in next week's election, it most likely will involve National Guard members under state control — not troops on federal duty. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)