At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim

Actress Amber Heard, center, arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Johnny Depp has a starring role in a real-life courtroom drama in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a "wife beater." On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp's claim against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 story alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)