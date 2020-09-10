Maggie O'Farrell's Shakespearean 'Hamnet' wins Women's Prize

FILE - In this file photo dated Jan 25, 2011, Maggie O’Farrell who has won the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction for her eighth novel Hamnet, it is announced Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020. O'Farrell said she wrote the book because she has long been fascinated by Hamnet Shakespeare, who died aged 11 in 1596, who's name is echoed in Shakespeare's great tragedy “Hamlet,” beating other finalists to the 30,000 pound (dollars 39,000) award. (Dominic Lipinski/PA FILE via AP)