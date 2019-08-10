California 'First Partner' puts focus on gender equality

FILE-- IN this March 1, 2019 file photo first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom gets a laugh at the expense of her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom as she reads the book "Ada Twist, Scientist" by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts, to kindergarteners at the Washington Elementary School in Sacramento, Calif. Siebel Newsom visited the school, with her husband to celebrate Read Across America Day. She often attends events with her husband but also works on issues of her own including equal rights for women. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)