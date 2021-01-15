Rare conviction of South Sudan soldiers for rape raises hope

A soldier walks through a market outside of Yei town in Central Equatoria state, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Ten years after South Sudan gained its independence and two years after its own deadly civil war ended, large-scale fighting has subsided but clashes continue between communities and between the government and groups that did not sign the peace deal — and the use of rape as a weapon remains rampant. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)